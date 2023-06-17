ARS Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Amplify Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMPY. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE AMPY opened at $6.71 on Friday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $261.49 million, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $79.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.79 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 186.60% and a net margin of 103.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martyn Willsher sold 26,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $182,203.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore Southern California, East Texas and North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.