ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Short Interest Up 22.4% in May

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Shawver sold 73,059 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $496,801.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,627,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $895,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.
See Also
