Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Short Interest Up 25.0% in May

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTE. State Street Corp boosted its position in Artemis Strategic Investment by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC boosted its position in Artemis Strategic Investment by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 35,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARTE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.49. 1,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,974. Artemis Strategic Investment has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

