Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,431,788,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after buying an additional 619,008 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $116,254,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 502.3% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,532,000 after buying an additional 416,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 583.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,113,000 after purchasing an additional 389,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $213.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.36 and a 1-year high of $219.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,781.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,503 shares of company stock worth $21,216,955. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

