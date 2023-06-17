ASD (ASD) Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0542 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $35.80 million and $4.22 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05469218 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,257,153.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

