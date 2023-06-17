ASD Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last week, ASD has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0557 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $36.81 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017656 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018572 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,529.94 or 1.00034344 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002479 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05469218 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,257,153.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

