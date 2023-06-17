Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford Price Performance

AINC opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ashford by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ashford by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.