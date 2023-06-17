ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 159.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

ASML Stock Down 2.3 %

ASML stock opened at $721.88 on Friday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $747.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $284.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $675.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $643.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.