ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Up 30.8% in May

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the May 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 978,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

ASML stock traded down $16.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $721.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,197. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $675.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $643.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. ASML has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $747.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

