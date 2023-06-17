ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Shares Down 2.8%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) fell 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.16 and last traded at $31.37. 7,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 11,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

ASMPT Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46.

ASMPT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.6762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from ASMPT’s previous dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%.

ASMPT Company Profile

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing.

