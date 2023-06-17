Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.57

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.57 and traded as high as $45.26. Astec Industries shares last traded at $44.57, with a volume of 93,196 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASTE shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Astec Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $998.77 million, a P/E ratio of 125.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $347.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.36 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. Astec Industries’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,816,000 after acquiring an additional 178,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,876,000 after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,818,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,001,000 after acquiring an additional 40,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,463,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,051,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,369,000 after acquiring an additional 25,571 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

