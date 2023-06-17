Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires 102 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $125,005,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

Insider Activity

Zoetis Price Performance

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $170.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.93.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

