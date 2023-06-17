Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires 4,447 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in CSX were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

