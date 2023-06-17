Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) by 330.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,546 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 126,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 23,555 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $281,000. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,450,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCN opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.0577 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

