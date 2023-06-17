Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Buys 1,808 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $460,136,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,196 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,446,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,359 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.59.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

