Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,704 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 129,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 23,986 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 46,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 22,593 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO opened at $20.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $20.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.0519 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

