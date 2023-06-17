Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 653.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 7,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.2 %

SNA opened at $273.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $275.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNA. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Mkm raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $278.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,504 shares of company stock valued at $17,197,050 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Articles

