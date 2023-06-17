Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Purchases 4,924 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,216,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877,698 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,773,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,514,000 after buying an additional 9,119,195 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,304,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,531,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,407 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average is $50.14. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

