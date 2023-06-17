Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Purchases 8,273 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,395 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $1,566,000. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 59,313 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 39.1% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.1% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.6% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 146,037 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.01. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

