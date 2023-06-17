Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.83) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.38.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ATRA opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.95. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $9.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 373.95% and a negative return on equity of 166.74%. Analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 29,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $60,722.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,762.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 46,073 shares of company stock valued at $93,989 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,441,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 30,818 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Stories

