Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.97

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.97 and last traded at $42.97, with a volume of 41464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanticus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $561.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 36.92% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $268.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.59 million. Equities analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Denise M. Harrod sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $73,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATLC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the first quarter worth $715,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Atlanticus by 105.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Atlanticus by 45.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the second quarter worth $281,000.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit as a Service (CaaS) and Auto Finance segments. The CaaS segment includes private label credit and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through multiple channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing and partnerships with third parties.

Further Reading

