Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sterling Anderson Sells 200,000 Shares

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,201,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, June 16th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $442,000.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $470,000.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $406,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AUR opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 104.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 127,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,630,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 89,330 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

