Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sterling Anderson Sells 200,000 Shares

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,201,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 16th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $442,000.00.
- On Monday, June 12th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $470,000.00.
- On Thursday, June 8th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $406,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ AUR opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 104.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 127,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,630,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 89,330 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
