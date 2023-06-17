Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sterling Anderson Sells 200,000 Shares

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $442,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 801,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,402.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $416,000.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $470,000.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $406,000.00.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,493,000 after buying an additional 4,755,198 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $22,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,387,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,779,000 after buying an additional 4,055,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,552,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Featured Articles

