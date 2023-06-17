Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $247,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,751 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,318,730,000 after acquiring an additional 206,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,626,331,000 after acquiring an additional 270,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,974,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,583,000 after acquiring an additional 334,758 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE IBM opened at $137.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.73. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

