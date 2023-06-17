Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA) Short Interest Update

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AVTA. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Avantax from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Avantax to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantax in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Avantax alerts:

Avantax Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AVTA stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $22.73. 815,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $877.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.50. Avantax has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23.

About Avantax

Avantax ( NASDAQ:AVTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.21). Avantax had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $177.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avantax will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.