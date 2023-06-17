Avondale Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 10,000 Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIC. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.