Avondale Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. DraftKings accounts for 0.8% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2,409.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DKNG. Barclays boosted their price target on DraftKings from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.32.

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG opened at $24.51 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $26.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. On average, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,778,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $1,546,007.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,778,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $4,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,290,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,639,031 shares of company stock worth $37,166,403. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.