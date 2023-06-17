Avondale Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 110.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:A opened at $121.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.67.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

