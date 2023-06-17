Avondale Wealth Management Cuts Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Avondale Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,118 shares during the period. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF accounts for 4.0% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Avondale Wealth Management owned about 0.48% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALTL. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 346,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 47,687 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF alerts:

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ALTL opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $45.44.

About Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.