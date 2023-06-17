Avondale Wealth Management Grows Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Amplify Online Retail ETF makes up about 0.4% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Avondale Wealth Management owned about 0.25% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,581.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 483,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after purchasing an additional 454,343 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 133,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

Amplify Online Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Profile

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.