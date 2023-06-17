Avondale Wealth Management Makes New $76,000 Investment in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of BP by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded BP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.71.

Shares of BP stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $103.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $41.38.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $56.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 billion. BP had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.26%. On average, analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3966 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

