Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.71

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.71 and traded as low as $1.58. Aware shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 5,923 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71.
Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%.
Aware, Inc, a authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, which includes Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification.
