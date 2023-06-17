Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.71

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.71 and traded as low as $1.58. Aware shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 5,923 shares traded.

Aware Trading Up 6.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aware

Aware Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Aware in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aware by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Aware in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Aware during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Aware by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. 29.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aware, Inc, a authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, which includes Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification.

Featured Articles

