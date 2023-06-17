Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 0.9% Higher This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $4.93 or 0.00018611 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $578.74 million and approximately $29.27 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017663 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,507.83 or 0.99989218 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,297,480 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

