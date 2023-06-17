Axie Infinity Trading 0.9% Higher This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $4.94 or 0.00018631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $578.88 million and $33.55 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017681 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,495.68 or 1.00025036 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,297,480 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 117,297,479.85399263 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.86832168 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 320 active market(s) with $30,565,622.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars.

