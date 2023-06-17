Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX stock opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $20,955,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,670,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,605,000 after acquiring an additional 485,842 shares during the period. Davis Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,304,000 after acquiring an additional 187,763 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,555,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,443,000 after acquiring an additional 177,729 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,466,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,081,000 after acquiring an additional 173,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

