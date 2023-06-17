AXS 1.5X PYPL Bear Daily ETF (PYPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

AXS 1.5X PYPL Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PYPS – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Thursday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 2.8101 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

AXS 1.5X PYPL Bear Daily ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PYPS opened at $39.80 on Friday. AXS 1.5X PYPL Bear Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.96.

