AXS 1.5X PYPL Bull Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PYPT) Short Interest Down 21.6% in May

AXS 1.5X PYPL Bull Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PYPT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the May 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of AXS 1.5X PYPL Bull Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AXS 1.5X PYPL Bull Daily ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in AXS 1.5X PYPL Bull Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PYPT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 10.51% of AXS 1.5X PYPL Bull Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

AXS 1.5X PYPL Bull Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,009. AXS 1.5X PYPL Bull Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $54.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99.

