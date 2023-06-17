AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:PFES) Plans $5.24 Dividend

AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:PFES – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 5.241 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.
AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF Stock Performance
Shares of AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average of $50.25. AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $66.38.
About AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF
See Also
