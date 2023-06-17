AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:PFES) Plans $5.24 Dividend

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2023

AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:PFESGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 5.241 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average of $50.25. AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $66.38.

About AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF

(Get Rating)

The AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF (PFES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pfizer Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-2x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Pfizer stock. PFES was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.