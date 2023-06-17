AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:PFES) Plans $5.24 Dividend

AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:PFES – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 5.241 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average of $50.25. AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $66.38.

About AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF

The AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF (PFES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pfizer Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-2x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Pfizer stock. PFES was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

