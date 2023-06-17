AXS Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) Shares Up 0.6%

AXS Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.82. 20,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 24,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

AXS Cannabis ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS Cannabis ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AXS Cannabis ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 222,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 41,472 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in AXS Cannabis ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in AXS Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in AXS Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

AXS Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The Cannabis ETF (THCX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the AXS Cannabis index. The fund tracks an index of legal cannabis companies selected and weighted by market capitalization. The fund primarily holds North American companies but may also invest in other countries. THCX was launched on Jul 9, 2019 and is managed by AXS Investments.

