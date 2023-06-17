BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.89) to GBX 1,000 ($12.51) in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,027.50.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BAESY opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.78. BAE Systems has a one year low of $33.64 and a one year high of $52.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BAE Systems

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.7716 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces, advanced electronics, security, information technology solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Featured Articles

