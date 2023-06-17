Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) SVP James E. Apostolides Sells 3,195 Shares

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ BKR opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -690.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

