BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Sells 88 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $219.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $221.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.05.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

