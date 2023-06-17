Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.6959 per share by the bank on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Bancolombia has a payout ratio of 47.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bancolombia to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

CIB stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 18.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Bancolombia during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Bancolombia during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 151.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bancolombia during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

