Bank of America Begins Coverage on Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OCS. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Oculis in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Oculis in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Oculis in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oculis in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

OCS opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21. Oculis has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Oculis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Oculis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Oculis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,838,000.

Oculis Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company which develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. Its product candidate includes OCS-01, OCS-02 and OCS-05. Oculis Holding AG is based in Zug, Switzerland.

