Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,050,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,927,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

