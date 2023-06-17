Bank of New Hampshire Acquires 286 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 110,566,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,032,968,000 after purchasing an additional 354,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,914,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,454,189,000 after buying an additional 14,144,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,396,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,736,000 after buying an additional 102,861 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,762,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,822,000 after buying an additional 253,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,716,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,196,000 after buying an additional 42,060 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.27. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

