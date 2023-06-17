Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

