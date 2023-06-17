Bank of New Hampshire Has $338,000 Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,905,000 after buying an additional 6,456,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,704,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,513 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,545,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,603,000 after purchasing an additional 501,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,895,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,936,000 after purchasing an additional 85,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -690.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BKR. Capital One Financial began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

