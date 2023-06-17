Bank of New Hampshire Lowers Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $958,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $176.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.72.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.04.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

