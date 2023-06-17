Bank of New Hampshire Purchases 4,200 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 111.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,165,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after buying an additional 191,184 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 289.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 37,376 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $13.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

